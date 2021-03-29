Ex- Jammu &Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has been ‘denied’ passport after “unfavourable CID report”

Srinagar; Ex-Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti has been refused a passport after an “unfavorable” statement by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the J&K police. The Srinagar Passport Officer presented to the High Court that the Additional Director General of Police (DGP) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), J&K, has classified the application of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti as “not recommended passport case”.

“As per standards, apparent Police Verification Report (PVR) is compulsory (for issuance of a passport). The PVR acquired from the ADGP, CID, does not endorse issuance of passport and passed as ‘not recommended for passport case’. Given the CID report, your crisis was found to draw denial under the provision Section 6(2) (c) of the Passport Act, 1967,” the Passport Officer’s submission states.

Ms. Mufti had appealed for a fresh passport on December 11, 2020. She has now been ordered to request before the Joint Secretary (PSP) and the Chief Passport Officer, Ministry of External Affairs, Patiala House, New Delhi, within 30 days “in case of any complaint against the decision”.Responding to the judgment, Ms. Mufti, in a tweet, said, “(The) Passport Office denied to proceed my passport based on CID’s report indicating it as ‘harmful to the security of India’.

This is the level of normalcy obtained in Kashmir since August 2019 that an ex-Chief Minister carrying a passport is a warning to the supremacy of a great country.” Ms. Mufti was amongst dozens of mainstream leads arrested a day before the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional state on August 5, 2019. She was freed in October 2020.