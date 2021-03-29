India on Sunday sent 1 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Nepal Army

As a sign of friendship and strong ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu, India on Sunday sent one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the Nepal Army.

The nine packages of Covishield vaccines, made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) arrived in Kathmandu, via an Air India flight late in the evening.

“Assisting in fight against COVID-19 pandemic, one lakh doses of vaccine for Nepal Army being provided by Indian Army has arrived in Kathmandu today. Its formal handover is scheduled to take place in a few days,” Santosh Ballav Paudel, spokesperson for Nepal Army tweeted on Sunday evening.

Earlier India, which has presented made-in-India vaccines to several countries, has provided 1 million doses to Nepal in January. India has also provided medicines and testing kits to Nepal.