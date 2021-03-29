Karthi’s Sultan all set to release next month!

Karthi’s Sulthan, which has been in the making for nearly one and a half years, is all set to be in the screens on April 2. The trailer launch of the film was held in Sathyam Theatre.

The film’s cast and crew including Rashmika Mandanna, Ramachandra Raju, editor Ruben, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and composers Vivek-Mervin were a part of the occasion.

Speaking at the function, producer SR Prabhu, shared that they were originally forced to drop the theatrical release for Sulthan due to the pandemic lockdown and almost sold the OTT rights to Hotstar and TV rights to Vijay TV. “We didn’t have a choice back then, but the confidence in our film and the success of Master encouraged us to reconsider our decision and revert the film to a theatrical release.” The producer also added that Sulthan was first ideated as a two-part film, “We took advice from Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad and consolidated the idea into a single film.”

Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her Tamil debut with Sulthan, started her speech in the language, saying, “Vandhuten, Tamilku vandhuten!” She shared the crew was extremely pleasant to work with, “I am happy that people like Karthi sir and Bakki (Bakkiyaraj) sir exist. They are too good to be true.”

Karthi began his conversation by sharing his lockdown experience. “The pandemic has taught us that our actual needs are very minimal.” He went on to disclose that he gave the nod to Sulthan’s script within 20 minutes of narration. “Though I was trying hard not to react much, I got goosebumps when Bakkiyaraj narrated the climax portion to me. If Sulthan becomes a success it will be remade in all languages.”