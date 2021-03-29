SUEZ CANAL blocked,6 day on,………………..Wanna know more ???

Egypt’s , SUEZ CANAL one of the world’s busiest waterways, continued to remain blocked as a giant container ship is stuck sideways in it hindering global shipping and trade for the sixth day on Sunday. the MV Ever Given, which is longer than four football fields, has been wedged diagonally across the canal , blocking it in both directions.

It is registered in Panama and operated by the shipping company Evergreen, was bound for the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands from China and was passing northwards through the canal on its way to the Mediterranean.

Dozens of vessels are stuck, waiting for rescue boats to free the 400m-long (1,312ft) ship, which was knocked off course by strong winds. The 200,000 tonne ship, built in 2018 and operated by Taiwanese transport company Evergreen Marine, ran aground and became lodged sideways across the waterway at about 07:40 local time (05:40 GMT) on Tuesday. At 400m long and 59m wide, the ship has blocked the path of other vessels which are now trapped in lines in both directions.

The company that manages the container ship, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), has denied earlier reports that the ship had already been partially refloated. Egypt has reopened the canal’s older channel to divert some traffic until the grounded ship can move again.

The blockage sent oil prices climbing on international markets.,resulting to this the price of the oil remains high all over the country . About 12% of global trade passes through the Suez Canal, which connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and provides the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe.

it is being examined that there are at least 30 ships blocked to the north of the Ever Given, and three to the south, and the ship was “suspected of being hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate and accidentally hit the bottom and run aground”. Eight tug boats are working to refloat the ship, and diggers on the ground have been removing sand from where it is wedged into the side of the canal bank.

As a result it will see a delay in shipping moving ahead for the next few day ,until canal is cleared.