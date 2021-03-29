US Navy band celebrate Holi by singing “Ye jo Desh Hai Tera” ; See the video shared by Indian Ambassador

A video posted by Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu highlighting some members of the US Navy has earned much acclaim from netizens. Posted on Sandhu’s official Twitter handle, the video exhibits a group of four singing a popular Bollywood song supplemented by instruments. After watching the video, you may get goosebumps.

“This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.’ US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO’s dinner last night!” states the caption shared alongside the clip by Sandhu. The video clip begins with the members of the band singing Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera composed by A. R. Rahman for the movie Swades.

'?? ?? ???? ?? ?? ??? ??? ???? ????! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' ???? US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021

Read more; ITBP soldiers celebrate “the festival of colors” at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh

The clip was also shared on the US Navy Band’s Twitter with the caption, “The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli”.Shared on March 28, the clip has garnered over 3.1 lakh views and several comments.