ITBP soldiers celebrate “the festival of colors” at an altitude of 17,000 feet in Ladakh

Ladakh; A video showing soldiers of the ITBP (Indo-Tibetian Border Police) celebrating and relishing the festival of Holi has succeeded many hearts online. Posted on ITBP’s official Twitter profile, the video explicates some jawans dancing and enjoying the day at an elevation of 17,000 feet in Ladakh. The video will give you laughing extensively.

17,000 feet Ladakh#Holi How's the josh boys… Very very very high! ITBP troops celebrating #Holi2021 pic.twitter.com/JvRnvsI6PY — ITBP (@ITBP_official) March 29, 2021

“17,000 feet, Ladakh. #Holi. How are the josh boys…Very very very high! ITBP troops celebrating #Holi2021” states the caption shared posted with the video. The clip shows the jawans dancing to the song Gajban Pani le Chali. One can obviously listen to the howling of the breeze in the video explaining the severe weather at that altitude.