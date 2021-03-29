Vehicles documents validity extended till June 2021

In the wake of the pandemic the advisory to states issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the government has extended the validity of vehicle documents till June 2021. The validity extends to documents eligible under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. These include the fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents, whose validity could not be renewed due to the lockdown and have expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

“The transport ministry advised that the validity of the documents that have expired since February 1, the same may be treated to be valid till June 30, 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents as valid till June 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services,” MoRTH said in its advisory.

The validity was first extended on March 30, 2020, in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to provide relief to vehicle owners and reduce footstep at the transport authority offices. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases, it was only logical to allow the extensions for a longer period. The government announced similar extensions till June 9, 2020; August 9, 2020, and then till December 27, 2020. The extension period was later revised till February 1, 2021, and was currently valid till March 31