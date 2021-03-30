“Chinese liquor company gets Pakistani licence”, may begin a manufacturing plant soon

Islamabad; According to the sources, a Chinese company has received a license in Pakistan to produce liquor. The firm, Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited was recorded with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on April 30, 2020, with the Hub (Balochistan) address.

The license was allotted by the Excise, Taxation, and Anti-Narcotics Department Balochistan. The company has been started as a collective enterprise with Balochistan at the Lasbela Industrial Estate Development Authority. With the comprehensive practice of producing liquor in China, this will be the first Chinese company to set its factory in Pakistan. The company is renowned for manufacturing the world’s famous brands and it would start its two leading brands in Pakistan. The entire method, from manufacturing to packaging, would be taken out at its plant in Lasbela.