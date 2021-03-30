“Covid cases” spreading in children with a huge surge develops anxiety

Bengaluru: In a disturbing advancement, 472 children under the age group of 10 have been infected with the coronavirus after the start of March in Bengaluru. Between a wave in COVID-positive cases in Karnataka and its capital, the information given by the health department notes that 244 boys and 228 girls have tested positive for the virus between March 1 and 26.

Positive cases amongst under-10 children have been increasing unwaveringly, up from 9-10 in early March to 46 on March 26. Experts assume that children are frequently more exposed now, corresponding to last year, as they are disclosed to outdoor movements, functions, and functions.

“There is more and more exposure of children because of the opening of schools, also a lot of functions and gatherings. Earlier they used to be protected, but since they are exposed to several of these events, the risk has also gone up considerably,” Dr. Giridhara R. Babu, Professor and Head Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India, was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Children who are going to schools or indulging in outdoor activities and contracting the virus from others, there is a high possibility of them spreading it to others, like family members, friends,” continued Babu, who is also a member of the state COVID-19 technical advisory committee.

Children under 10 may not be going to school, but could be getting in touch with other kids who are exposed during outdoor activities, said officials.“As one of the measures to control the spread among children, we have recommended closure of schools for students other than those who have public exams,” said Dr. Babu said. “We have even recommended that they should be passed to the next grade without examination, but the government has to make a decision.”