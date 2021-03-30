Honda launched ‘CBR650R, CB650R’ in India: Know the features and price

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched two premium motorbikes in India. Honda has launched ‘CBR650R and CB650R’ in India. The bikes will be brought in as completely knocked down (CKDs) units in the country.

The 2021 Honda CBR650R is available in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colours and the other is in either Candy Chromosphere Red or Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic colours. Both the motorbikes had ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology, Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).

The bikes are powered by a 649 DOHC 16V in-line four-cylinder engine. The engine is capable of producing of 86 horsepower at 12,000 rpm and 57.5 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8,500 rpm.

Both the bikes also features reflector lights, LED tail lamp, circular LED headlamp , taillight tucked above the steel number plate, a digital LCD instrument cluster showing gear position, speed, rpm, dual trip meters, digital fuel level gauge and fuel consumption gauge, digital clock, etc.

The two new models (CBR650R and CB650R), , are priced at Rs 8.88 lakh and 8.67 lakh