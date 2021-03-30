Pakistan PM Imran Khan writes a letter to PM Modi

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed interest in resuming talks on ongoing disputes between India and Pakistan, including in Jammu and Kashmir. In a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Imran Khan expressed interest in resuming the long-stalled India-Pakistan bilateral talks. Earlier, Modi had sent a letter to Islamabad congratulating Pakistan National Day.

In a letter thanking him, Imran Khan expressed interest in resuming bilateral talks. Khan said, “The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbors, including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular, the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.”