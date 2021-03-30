“Partnership between ISRO and IIST for futuristic project orbit “.

ISRO and IIST have joined hands to carry research activities. to coordinate joint research activities a dedicated framework has now been framed with capacity building programme office (CBPO), is located at ISRO headquarters. partnership between ISRO and IIST is similar to partnership between Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and US Space Agency NASA for futuristic research orbit.

NASA’s JPL was founded by Caltech faculty. It is a leading centre to carry robotic exploration of solar system. It also carries earth-orbit and astronomy missions. Workforce of JPL includes a diverse population of scientists, technologists, engineers, developers, designers, safety experts, communicators and business administrators.

The IIST is also close to concluding an MoU with CalTech, US, to develop the technology for next generation space telescopes. the project seeks to demonstrate hardware and software solutions for in-orbit, autonomous assembly and reconfiguration of modular spacecraft carrying identical active mirror segments. it has an MoU with CalTech and University of Boulder, US, involving exchange of students and faculty, joint research and fellowships for training and research at doctoral and post-doctoral levels.

An advanced space research group has been constituted in order to identify application-oriented research projects which are important to ISRO centres and matches with interests of IIST faculty. apart from that, empowered overseeing committee has been set up to review and approve proposals. it comprises of a mix of two years, three-five years, and seven-year projects which would be pursued by IIST.

IIST is situated in thiruvananthapuram and is deemed to be university under Sec 3 of UGC act 1956. It ia an autonomous body functioning under department of space of government of india , is a first kind institute in india which offer a high quality education at undergraduates, graduates, doctoral,and postdoctoral levels.