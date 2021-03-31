Amit Shah’s one-day visit to Puducherry tomorrow for election campaigns

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will have a one-day visit to Puducherry tomorrow to join in a series of roadshows to campaign for NDA candidates as a final stage of the assembly elections on April 6.

BJP party officials told news agency Press Trust of India on Wednesday that Amit Shah will reach the Puducherry airport at 9:30 am, and then will go to the shrine of Sithananda Swamigal in Karuvadikuppam and then proceed for the campaign.

This will be his second visit to the Union Territory to campaign for NDA candidates, he earlier visited here on February, at the time when he came to Karaikal.

The All India NR Congress or AINRC directs the NDA alliance in the Union Territory and the other constituents are BJP and AIADMK. AINRC is standing in 16 of the 30 constituencies, the BJP in nine and AIADMK in five.

The NDA is marked against the Secular Democratic Alliance, comprising Congress, DMK, CPI and VCK.