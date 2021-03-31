Canada and Germany suspends the use of AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s

Canadian health authorities on Monday suspended the administration of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to those below the age of 55 years due to growing concerns that the shot could be linked to the formation of blood clots.

The health authorities decided to suspend the use of AstraZeneca on a recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunisation (NACI).

Canadian health authorities said it has not received any reports of blood clots in Canada. Supriya Sharma, Chief Medical Adviser of the Canadian health department said she still believes the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks. Last week, the department changed its label on the vaccine to include a warning about the risk of blood clots.

Germany also imposed restrictions for younger people to administer AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine due to the fear of blood clots. The vaccine can be administered for over 60-year-olds.

Many European countries have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month after reports that it could cause blood clots.

Most of the European countries resumed the use of Astra Zeneca after European Medicines Agency concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks. Countries like France, Finland, Sweden, and Iceland have restricted the use of the vaccine in elderly populations.