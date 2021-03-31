Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate drops in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the Covid-19 situation in India. The recovery rate has dropped to 94.11%. The fatality rate is at 1.34%.

Meanwhile, 53,480 new coronavirus cases reported in India in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 1,21,49,335. 354 more deaths due to the infection also reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached at 1,62,468. The total recoveries stand at 1,14,34,301. At present there 5,52,566 active cases in the country. This comprises 4.55 % of the total infections.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 24,36,72,940 samples had been tested up to March 30 with 10,22,915 being tested on Tuesday.