CPM and Kerala Congress (M) Jose faction members clashes in Pala Municipality

Ruling party councilors clashed with each other in Pala Municipality on Wednesday. The fight occurred between Kerala Congress M (Jose faction) Councilor Baiju Kollamparambil and CPM Councilor Binu Pulikkakandam.

The Left Front, which includes the Kerala Congress M (Jose faction) and CPM, is in power in Pala municipality. There have been many differences between the two parties ever since they came to power.

When the council met today morning CPM councilor Binu Pulikkandam raised the legal issue of the earlier standing committee meeting. Kerala Congress councilor Baiju Kollamparambil opposed this. The verbal dispute between the two councilors ended in actual fights. Both councilors were reported injured.

With just days to go before the Assembly elections, the dispute between the two parties is worrying the Front. Chairman of Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani, is the LDF candidate from Pala for the Kerala Assembly elections.