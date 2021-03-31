Fire breaks out in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi: 50 patients evacuated from ICU

A fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward of Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital at around 6.30 am on Wednesday morning. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

The fire broke out in the ICU ward on the first floor of the three-storey block at the Safdarjung hospital. Around 50 patients in the ICU ward were immediately shifted to other wards with the help of hospital staff.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the hospital to put out the fire. The fire was brought under control within a few hours.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, but officials say it could be because of a short circuit.

Safdarjung Hospital located in the heart of New Delhi on the Ring Road, is a multi-specialty hospital and the largest central government hospital in India in terms of bed strength.