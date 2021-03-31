More than 60 patients evacuated as fire breaks out at ICU

More than 60 patients were evacuated safely as a massive fire broke out at the Intensive Care Unit of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning. The fire broke out on the first floor of the three-storeyed block at the Safdarjung hospital.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters. Around 10 fire engines were rushed to the hospital to control the blaze. Till now, no causality or injuries were reported.

The real cause of the fire was yet not ascertained. But the preliminary investigations suggest that electrical short circuit could be the reason behind the incident.