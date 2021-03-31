The farmers’ union is to intensify their agitation against the farm laws

Over thousands of farmers, who have been opposing against the central government’s three agriculture laws near Delhi borders for over four months, will proceed to parliament in the first half of May, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha – an umbrella organisation of 40 farmers’ unions that has been leading the agitation – stated on Wednesday.

“SKM has announced a parliament march in the first fortnight of May. Other than farmers and labourers, women, Dalit-Adivasi-Bahujans, unemployed youth and every section of the society will be part of this march. This program will be completely peaceful,” it said in a statement.

The organisation said protesters will come to the three main demonstrations sites – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – in their vehicles to participate in the “paidal” (on foot) march to parliament. The date for the issue will be declared in the following days, it added.

The farmers’ unions is going to strengthen their protest against the laws from April 1. It is told that they will block the KMP expressway for 24 hours on April 10.

The march to parliament had formerly been programmed on February 1, the Budget Day. But, it was dropped in the wake of struggle during the farmers’ Republic Day tractor march.

When thousands of farmers on tractors had sheered off the allowed routes and barged into the state capital, breaching boundaries set up by the authorities, hundreds of police personnel had been harmed on Republic Day,

But, the farmers’ unions had said that the violence was part of a government plot to accuse their largely peaceful protests.

Farmers worry that with help from the new laws, large corporate houses will trim out conventional crop markets, which will result in their exploitation. They also declare that the centre wants to wrangle the minimum support price system.

The station claims the laws are pointed at reducing the role of middlemen by giving more markets to farmers to sell their crops. They have promised the demonstrators that the MSP system will not be rejected.

Numerous series of talks between the centre and farmers have failed to break the stalemate.