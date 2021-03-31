UAE announces 3 new visa, residency schemes

UAE has launched 3 new visa, residency schemes in 2021. UAE government has launched these new visa and residency schemes to boost the economy of the country and to provide more space to people of different categories.

The following are the three new visas launched by UAE:

Remote work visa: Professionals can reside in UAE and work for other employers in the abroad under this visa. The one-year visa allows people to enter the UAE from overseas under self-sponsorship and work in line with the terms and conditions issued with the visa. 5-year multi-entry tourist visas: This visa is open to people of all nationalities. This visa will enables tourists to enter multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days. Foreign students can bring their families to the UAE: As per this scheme, foreign students studying in UAE can bring their families to the country. But the family must be able to bear the expense of their accommodation and have the financial means to support them.

UAE has also launched a five-year residency for retirees, and a 10-year Golden Visa residency system.