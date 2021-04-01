April to June ,day temperature likely to be above normal maximum temperature

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced the 2021 summer season onset officially over India. The Met department released the ‘Seasonal Outlook for temperatures for March to May 2021.

Most parts of India are expected to witness the scorching summers.the day temperatures are likely to be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India. however, the people in the south and adjoining central India are likely to experience a drop in the normal temperatures

During March, April and May, most meteorological sub-divisions and regions along the North, Northwest and Northeast India, in addition to a few areas in the East will experience above normal maximum temperatures (seasonal). regions lying along the foothills of the Himalayas, north-eastern and southern states are expected to be witnessing above normal minimum temperatures during the next three months.states in the South and Central India would experience normal minimum temperatures during the night, as they are expected to remain close to normal or below for this time of the year.

The regions along the Indo Gangetic Plains — Chandigarh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are likely to experience maximum temperatures that will be above normal during March, April and May. As per reports, the maximum temperatures can go up to 0.71 degree Celsius over the normal Long Period Average (LPA).

The day temperature anomaly can fluctuate between 0.25 and 0.86 degrees over the normal LPA in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Konkan in Maharashtra.this could be due to the possibility of moisture conditions created locally or rainfall activity which leads to warm and hot nights. however, according to old records, heatwaves are common along with the Core Heatwave Zone (CHZ) areas every summer.iIt includes Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Some of these regions fall under the Core Heatwave Zone. So, these states should expect normal or even more heatwave events this year. The heatwave predictions and their intensity can best be forecast as the season progresses using the IMD’s Extended Range Predictions issued for up to four weeks in advance.