“Bengal polls” ; Party worker killed, TMC blames BJP for creating law& order issues

Bengal -Assam; Balloting for the second stage of the assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam started at 7 am between huge protection beyond both states. While 30 seats in Bengal and 39 in Assam are voting today, all perceptions endure on Nandigram where the strong rivals, Mamata Banerjee and her previous aide, presently a BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari are up against each other.

In the raised palings battle in Nandigram, CM Mamata Banerjee, who is attempting for a third consecutive session in office, has claimed Suvendu Adhikari at his native, the place of the farmer’s campaign that replaced the Left Front government, and proceeded way for the TMC administration. Meanwhile, in Assam, voters will determine the outcomes of five state ministers, the deputy speaker, and some important opposition leaders.

A Trinamool Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district in the early hours of Thursday’s hours before polling. Seven people have been detained in association with the event, police added. Suvendu Adhikari says in Nandigram, “I appeal to people to come out in large numbers to cast their vote as the whole country is looking at Nandigram. People are waiting to see if development or politics of appeasement will win here.”

Read more; “Rahul Gandhi is an unmarried trouble maker,” Former MP sparks controversy in Kerala

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who drove a motorbike to arrive at a polling booth in Nandigram, says, “Voting is underway, the situation is under control. People are hoping for development.”The Election Commission has inflicted prohibitory rules under Section 144 of the CrPC in the whole of Nandigram assembly constituency in West Bengal since Wednesday, a day before polling. A senior official of the poll body stated that the EC has managed air surveillance in the region with the help of a helicopter in the aspect of the sensitivity of the region and people who are not voters of Nandigram are being prohibited from accessing it.