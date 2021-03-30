“Rahul Gandhi is an unmarried trouble maker,” Former MP sparks controversy in Kerala

While campaigning for the Assembly elections arrived a hot fling in Kerala, ex-MP Joyce George attracted controversy by giving alleged defamatory comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in association with the latter’s interaction with the students of a women’s college in Kochi last week. Mr. George, who had succeeded as the CPI(M) backed independent while the 2014 Parliament election from Idukki, made extremely offensive comments against the Nehru heir while speaking at an election gathering at Irattayar in Idukki on Monday.

Distancing himself from the remarks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF’s opinion is not to individually hit Mr. Gandhi.“We will oppose him politically not personally”, Mr. Vijayan told journalists in Kasaragod on Tuesday. Attacking the Opposition Congress-led UDF and Rahul Gandhi in critical, Mr. George said Mr. Gandhi would visit only women’s colleges and the girls should be “cautious” while dealing with the ex-Congress president.

“Girls never bend down in front of him.. he is an unmarried trouble maker,” he claimed. The ex-Left independent MP’s comments appeared days after Mr. Gandhi had delivered Aikido lessons at the famous St. Teresa’s college in Kochi after the request of a student. The Congress leader had visited the women’s college for intercommunication with the students after he landed at the State for election campaigning.

Joyce George’s remark brought sharp criticism from the Congress party. Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday indicated the sexually colored comments against Mr. Gandhi as ‘unfortunate and unacceptable.’ A lawsuit should be filed against the former MP and he should be detained, he said. Member of Parliament and Youth Congress leader Dean Kuriakose slammed out at the former MP and said Mr. George might have talked about his personality.

“The vulgarity within him has come out now. What is his merit to criticise Rahul Gandhi? He is trying to follow the footsteps of power minister M. M. Mani, known for making such derogatory comments,” he said. Mr. Kuriakose said through the remarks, the former MP had not only abused Gandhi but also the girl students. He also said he would soon file a complaint with the Election Commission towards George in this concern.

Scrutinizing Mr. George, Kerala Congress leader P. J. Joseph said the comments were “immature” and required to know whether it was the notion of the whole LDF. However, Minister M. M. Mani explained Mr. George’s remark and said he had not given any anti-women remarks and only criticized Rahul Gandhi.