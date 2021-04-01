BJP leader’s house attacked; policemen killed

A BJP leader’s residence was attacked by militants. The security guard of the BJP leader was killed in the attack. BJP’s Baramulla district general secretary Anwar Ahmad’s residence in Nowgam in Srinagar was attacked by the terrorists on Thursday. Ramiz Raja, a police constable who was in charge of security of Anwar Ahmad was killed in the attack.

“The BJP leader was not present at his residence when the terrorists attacked. Ramiz Raja, the police constable guarding Khan’s residence was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a city hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries. The terrorists decamped with the service rifle of the injured police guard”, said SSP of Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir: BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence attacked by terrorists in Nowgam, Srinagar One sentry critically injured in the attack succumbs to his injuries, say police (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VLcficM9Kn — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2021

Police have registered an FIR and investigations are underway. This is the third such attack carried out by the terrorists in Kashmir in last one week.