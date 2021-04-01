DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Fuel prices for the month of April announced

Apr 1, 2021, 03:53 pm IST
The Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman has announced the fuel prices for the month of April. The fuel prices were increased in the country. The price of M 91 petrol has been hiked by 5 baisa per litre. The price of M 95 petrol  has been hiked by 2 baisa per litre. The price of diesel  has not changed.

The updated fuel prices for the month of April is :
M 91 at 205 baisa per litre
M 95 at 216 baisa per litre
Diesel at 222 baisa per litre

Fuel prices for the month of March 2021 were as below:
M 91 at 200 baisa per litre
M95 at 214 baisa per litre
Diesel at 222 baisa per litre

