Fuel prices for the month of April announced

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals in Oman has announced the fuel prices for the month of April. The fuel prices were increased in the country. The price of M 91 petrol has been hiked by 5 baisa per litre. The price of M 95 petrol has been hiked by 2 baisa per litre. The price of diesel has not changed.

The updated fuel prices for the month of April is :

M 91 at 205 baisa per litre

M 95 at 216 baisa per litre

Diesel at 222 baisa per litre

Fuel prices for the month of March 2021 were as below:

M 91 at 200 baisa per litre

M95 at 214 baisa per litre

Diesel at 222 baisa per litre