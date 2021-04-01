“Good news for Indian IT professionals” ; Joe Biden lets Trump era H-1B visa bans expire

On Thursday U.S. President Joe Biden permitted the prohibition on foreign workers visas, in particular H-1B, failure as the announcement published by his forerunner Donald Trump lapsed, an action which is expected to serve thousands of Indian IT professionals.

Between a national lockdown and the COVID-19 pressure, Mr. Trump in June last year announced a notification that barred access to the U.S. of applicants for various temporary or “non-immigrant” visa categories, including H-1B, disputing that these visas granted a peril to the U.S. labor market while the economic restoration. On December 31, Mr. Trump stretched the order to March 31, 2021, remarking that augmentation was approved as the pandemic extended to disturb American’s lives, and great levels of unemployment and job failure were still giving severe economic hurdles to workers across the U.S.

Mr. Biden did not declare a new announcement for the prohibition on H-1B visas to remain after March 31. He had vowed to raise the postponement on H-1B visas, stating Mr. Trump’s immigration policies were harsh. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that permits U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialty professions that need theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to engage tens of thousands of employees each year from nations like India and China.

Mr. Trump’s announcement would soon follow in the issuing of H-1B visas by American diplomatic embassies abroad that would end in U.S. companies taking in skilled technology professionals inside the country.No new proclamation was issued by Mr. Biden till Wednesday midnight, resulting in the automatic end of the ban on issuing of fresh H-1B visas. The White House will not revive a taboo on H-1B and other work-based visas inflicted last year in reply to the COVID-19 pandemic that is fixed to lapse on Wednesday. Meantime, a Republican Senator from Missouri on Wednesday asked Mr. Biden to declare a new announcement to remain with the H-1B visa ban.“I write today to urge you to extend the freeze on temporary foreign worker entries into the United States that, without intervention, will expire today,” Senator Josh Hawley wrote in a letter to Mr. Biden.“

The presidential proclamation barring the entry of certain temporary workers into the U.S. has defended Americans enduring the pandemic-induced economic crisis. With millions of struggling Americans out of work and millions more desperate to make ends meet presently is not the time to open the floodgates to thousands of foreign workers competing with American workers for scarce jobs and resources,” he wrote. In his letter, Mr. Hawley wrote that the unemployment price prevails at 6.2% with approximately 10 million Americans out of jobs and looking for a placement. The pandemic has been particularly disastrous for low-income and working-class Americans, many of whom have carried the brunt of the disaster – and hold to fail the most from misled policy decisions, he said.

In terms of high unemployment, it does no reason to let a struggling labor market to be overwhelmed with a surge of foreign race, he said.“What makes even less sense is to willingly introduce further competition for the U.S. workers at the same time that a disastrous illegal immigration crisis grows on our southern border. As at the border, failure to take meaningful action is, in itself, a policy decision with detrimental impacts for American workers,” he said.

“I urge you to extend the temporary foreign worker entry suspension until the national unemployment rate has meaningfully declined, and until your administration has conducted a thorough review of non-immigrant visa programs to ensure that American workers are fully and effectively protected from harm,” Mr. Hawley added.