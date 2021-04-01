Happy April Fool’s Day : Enjoy the day by sending quotes, messages and cards

Today is April Fools’ Day or All Fools’ Day, it has always been a day of jokes, pranks and fun. From the old to the young all are evenly chilled over April Fools’ Day. From where the April Fools’ Day began are not quite clear but the customs of the fools’ day are all about playing tricks, jokes and pranks and then bouncing up and screaming “April Fool”! The history.com says, “There’s also speculation that April Fools’ Day was linked to the vernal equinox, or the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere…”. People are also known to link it with “changing, unpredictable weather.” Recorders believe that the first April Fools’ Day starts back in 1582. The April Fools’ Day also corresponds with the vernal equinox nearby this time. April Fools’ Day also comes most nearly to the Indian festival of Holi, the Persian festival of Sizdah Bedar and the Jewish Purim. Amazingly all three festivals in early spring include different forms of fun and levity.

Some April fool’s quotes for you: