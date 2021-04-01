Health check-up for 1 UAE dirham offered in UAE

A health care centre in UAE has announced total health check-up for residents at 1 UAE dirham. NMC Healthcare in UAE has offered this package. The package is available in all its medical centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah . As this is a preventive health check-up package, the cost will not be covered by the patient’s insurance policy.

All UAE residents can get this comprehensive test package. It includes l diagnostic tests on at least 70 body functions, including their hormone profile, vitamin profile, lipid profile, renal profile, live profile, dental, and eye check-up to name a few. The package includes a free doctor’s consultation which can be followed up by a second consultation. Tests results are handed over to the patients . An executive category of the package, priced at Dh665, offers diagnostics tests for up to 84 parameters.

Some of the parameters that are included in the package are :

>Hormone profile

Testosterone, triiodothyronine (T3), thyroxine (T4), TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone)

>Vitamin profile

Vitamin D total, vitamin B 12

>Renal profile

Calcium, uric acid, blood urea nitrogen, serum creatinine, BUN/ creatinine ratio

>Lipid profile

Total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, TC/ HDL cholesterol ratio, LDL/ HDL ratio

>Liver profile

Bilirubin total, bilirubin direct, bilirubin indirect, AGOT (AST), serum globulin, protein (total)

>Diabetic screening

>Complete hemogram

>Chest x-ray

>ECG

>Dental

>Eye- check-up