Photo of Sana Khan enjoying ‘Gold-plated coffee’ goes viral

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan is enjoying her vacation in Dubai with her husband Anas Saiyad. The former Big Boss contestant has recently shared a photo on her social media handle. In the photo Sana Khan can be seen sipping a ‘Gold-plated coffee’ at Mosphere, a restaurant on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa .

“When your husband surprises you with breakfast at the top of the Burj Khalifa…That gold plated coffee,” Sana Khan wrote as the caption of the photo that she shared on her Instagram handle. Sana Khan retired from acting in last October after she married Anas Saiyad.

This special ‘Gold-plated coffee’ is laced with 24-karat gold flakes. It costs around 160 UAE dirham (Rs 3,198.77). The coffee is made from partially digested coffee cherries that have been eaten and defecated by the Asian palm civet. It is also commonly known as civet coffee.