“Renowned Bollywood actress suffers from blood cancer” ; Undergoing treatment

The BJP MP from Chandigarh and celebrated actress Kirron Kher is enduring recurring myeloma, a variety of blood cancer, and is presently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. Chandigarh BJP president and Kirron’s colleague, Arun Sood told the news at a press conference on Wednesday. Sood further also said that the 68-year-old Bollywood actress is healing after her medication for the illness started last year.

Kirron Kher, an actress and veteran actor Anupam Kher’s wife, entered politics in 2014 when she joined the BJP. Despite entering politics, Kirron did not leave showbiz. She is viewed as a judge on the reality show India’s Got Talent, along with Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.“She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder.

For treatment she had to go to Mumbai on December 4,” Arun Sood said at the press conference. Arun Sood also said that Kirron is now recovering and though she isn’t admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital anymore, she does have to visit the hospital for routine treatment. “Even though she is recovering after her four-month treatment and is no longer admitted at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai, she has to visit the hospital regularly for treatment,” he said.