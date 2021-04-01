‘Superstar Rajinikanth’ to be esteemed with the prestigious “Dadasaheb Phalke Award”

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award stands as India’s highest award in cinema. It is bestowed annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organization fixed up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The recipient is honored for their “outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema”. The 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be given upon actor Rajinikanth, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar declared on Thursday. On Twitter, Javadekar announced, “Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant Ji. His contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter has been iconic.

The recipient is chosen by a panel of eminent personalities from the Indian film fraternity. As per Javadekar’s tweet, this year the jury members comprised of singer Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Subhash Ghai, actor Mohanlal, singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, and veteran actor Biswajeet Chatterjee. The Tamil superstar, who enjoys a demigod status, gave his debut in Tamil cinema with “Apoorva Raagangal”. Amongst his numerous achievements are films like “Baashha”, “Sivaji” and “Enthiran”. He is recognized as Thalaivar or leader by his fans. Rajinikanth was last viewed in AR Murugadoss’s Darbar and is looking ahead to the release of Annaatthe.

The declaration appeared just six days before of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The Assembly elections will be carried in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will pick candidates for the sixteenth Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu. Between the considerations about his approach to politics, Rajinikanth had in December last year declared that he will not join electoral politics because of his health problems and will not dispute the Tamil Nadu Assembly votes.

Rajinikanth will be the 12th South Indian superstar to be esteemed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The most current receiver of the award is actor Amitabh Bachchan who was admired at the 66th National Film Awards ceremony. The legendary actor has been admired with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Tamil superstar for winning the award. “Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality…that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him (sic),” he tweeted.