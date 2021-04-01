“Telugu Desam to be merged with BJP” ; Party lashes out for publishing fake news

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) scourged out at a press reporter for advertising false news that alleged that Chandrababu Naidu’s party was planning to ‘unconditionally’ join with the BJP and claimed that it was an ‘April Fools’ joke. A reporter of news daily Deccan Chronicle received the fury of TDP after declaring a story that declared that ex-AP CM Chandrababu Naidu was going to drive to Central politics soon after uniting his party with BJP and that the saffron party was ‘ending its bonhomie with YSRCP’. The news published in the daily quoted TDP leaders alleging that ‘the future looked bleak for them in the party and that they did not see any other option left’.

Although the newspaper brought a sentence at the last words of the story indicating that it could be an April Fools’ joke, TDP did not take it easy. On Twitter, TDP banged and attacked the journalist for trying to sell fake news and declared that the writer had dropped journalism values to a new level and disappointed readers. TDP also alleged that the journalist had exposed his organization with his chief and that the mockery was on him.

BJP’s Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar posted a picture of the story advertised and questioned if it was an April Fools joke. It is relevant to aim out that the TDP had earlier separated from the NDA in May 2018, right after which they missed the General elections and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh by a landslide. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu admitted in 2019 that he grieved leaving the NDA during a public demonstration.

Only a fool uses news to celebrate April Fools. Taking advantage of the day to peddle fake news, @oratorgreat sunk journalistic ethics to a new low & disappointed readers.(1/2)#ShameOnDC https://t.co/y4U2AVebDp — Telugu Desam Party (TDP Official) (@JaiTDP) April 1, 2021

Chandrababu Naidu’s determined strategy to manage a third-front against the PM Modi-led NDA in the 2019 general elections miscarried and rather made the TDP leader compensate for actually nothing. Soon after TDP’s hurtful failure in 2019, over 50 leaders including ministers entered the BJP, marking Chandrababu Naidu’s possibilities more.

Having revealed his own "merger" with his masters today, the joke's on him! Hope they reward him.(2/2)#ShameOnDC@PressCouncil_IN@IndEditorsGuild — Telugu Desam Party (TDP Official) (@JaiTDP) April 1, 2021

Meantime, Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders have carried the brunt of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP govt as it has been claimed that the former was associated with a crime while they were the ruling party. In an 8-page report sent to CJI SA Bobde on October 6, Jagan Mohan Reddy has blamed Justice NV Ramana for being partial towards TDP and alleged that trials are being done to overthrow his government. He has also blamed him for influencing the sessions of the High Court in a way that matters significant to Telegu Desam Party are allotted to a few Honourable judges. He had also given claims of Justice Ramanna and his family’s association in the Amaravati land contract with then-CM Naidu.

Following, the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered an inquiry into a secret phone communication between Justice (retd) Eswaraiah and a barred judicial officer concerning the Benami deals in the state’s new capital region. This was disputed at the SC, which denied to mediate. Still, the Andhra High Court has lingered the ‘Amaravati land scam’ case filed by the state CID against Chandrababu Naidu and his ex-cabinet minister P Narayana.