The Institute of Chartered Accountants started the online registration for CA intermediate

ICAI started the online registration for CA intermediate, IPC and final exams for the May session. The aspirants can register themselves at icai.org by creating a new account using their name, date of birth, email address and mobile number.

The final date to apply for the exams is April 13 and till April 16 along with a late fee the application form can be submitted.

Steps To Register :

Step 1: Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: New candidates can click on register tab or the older candidates can login the portal

Step 3: Fill in necessary details including name, date of birth, email address and mobile numbers to create an account

Step 4: Log in using the username and password and submit the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Those who had earlier chosen for the November 2020 session can also choose for the May session and have to register themselves. The CA Intermediate exams for old and new courses will begin on May 22 and the CA final exams will begin on May 21.

ICAI has already prepared the registrations for the CA Intermediate (November) session.