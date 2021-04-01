Thief suffers heart attack after seeing the money that he robbed

A thief has suffered heart attack after seeing the money that he robbed. The thief in his life had not seen that much money and in the joy he suffered a heart attack. The bizarre incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came into light after the Uttar Pradesh police arrested two thieves.

As per police, two thieves broke into a public service centre. They had robbed a round 7 lakhs rupees. And after seeing these much of money one of them suffered a heart attack. And a large part of the money has spent for his treatment.

“The accused are habitual offenders and have several cases registered against them at different police stations. They confessed to have committed a robbery at the public service centre and fled with Rs 7 lakh cash and other valuables kept in an almirah. However, soon after the theft, buoyed Ajaj suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital. He had to squander a big chunk of the stolen money on his treatment. Naushad, however, spent the money in betting in Delhi,” said Bijnor superintendent of police Dharm Veer Singh.