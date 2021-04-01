UAE’s updated list of fines for COVID-19 rule bakers

The updated list of fines and punishments for violating Covid-19 alert measures that were announced last month continues in force across the UAE, a top administrator warned on Saturday. This was implemented because the officials has recorded an increase in the number of violations after the night-time travel and so the restrictions were lifted.

The acting chief of prosecution of the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee at the Federal Public Prosecution, Salem Al Zaabi, said: “The fine will be doubled for those found repeating the violation. Third-time offenders could face up to six months in jail and/or a minimum fine of Dh100,000.”

Read this list that was declared on May 19 and ensure you stay safe:

For individuals, families, communities

Entertaining gatherings and inviting people over: Dh10,000

For being a part of a gathering as a guest: Dh5,000

Entertaining more than three passengers in a vehicle: Dh3,000

Private instructors violating rules: Dh30,000 (and Dh20,000 for whoever hosts the teacher)

Not maintaining social distancing at work or other places like stores and restaurants: Dh3,000 per person involved, Dh5,000 for institutions

At the workplace

If not using masks at work, offices: Dh5,000 for the company, Dh500 for the employee

On Covid-19 testings