Bride Created a Guinness world record for wearing the longest wedding veil ever

A young woman has created a Guinness world record through experimenting with her wedding attire. Maria Paraskeva, a young woman from Cyprus, holds the world record for the longest wedding veil ever worn by a bride. The length of Maria’s wedding veil is 962.6 meters. The length of the wedding veil is equal to the length of 63 American football fields.

The video of Maria Paraskeva wearing the wedding veil was released by the Guinness World Record on social media yesterday.o, GWR wrote, “Fun fact: It took around 6 hours and 30 volunteers to deploy the lace wedding veil to its full length.” ‘My dream as a child has always been to break the Guinness World Records title for the longest wedding veil,’ bride Maria as said. A company in Greece took 3 months to create and deliver the tulle rolls to Maria’s town of Larnaca. Professional tailors joined all the pieces by hand to create the full wedding veil.