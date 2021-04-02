Covid-19 Update: Active cases crosses 6 lakh in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. The total number of active cases has crossed 6 lakh in India. Also the recovery rate from coronavirus infection slipped down to 93.67%. The case fatality rate stood at 1.33%. At present there are 6,14,696 active cases in the country. This comprises 5 percent of the total infections reported.

In the last 24 hours, 81,466 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. The overall infection tally stood at 1,23,03,131. The overall recoveries now stand at 11525039.

According to the ICMR, 24,59,12,587 samples have been tested up to April 1, and 11,13,966 samples were tested on Thursday. The ministry also informed that over six crore eighty seven lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries in the country so far. In the last hours, more than thirty six lakh seventy one thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered.