Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, 2-3 terrorists trapped

An encounter break out between security forces and militants in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, 2 to three militants were trapped by the security forces.

The security forces launched a search operation in the in the Ghat Mohalla Kakpora area of Pulwama in wee hours of Friday after getting a specific input about the presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir: Police and security forces are carrying out an operation at Kakapora area in Pulwama district where an encounter is underway. Details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/53fOiiacJ1 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

“Encounter has started at Kakapora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

#Encounter has started at Kakapora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 1, 2021

Some national media reported that a militant has been neutralised by the security forces. But this was not confirmed.