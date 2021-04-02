DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Encounter breaks out in Pulwama, 2-3 terrorists trapped

Apr 2, 2021, 11:17 am IST

An encounter break out between security forces and militants in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. As per reports, 2 to three militants were trapped by the security forces.

The security forces launched a search operation in the in the Ghat Mohalla Kakpora area of Pulwama  in wee hours of Friday after getting a specific input about the presence of militants. The search operation turned into an encounter.

“Encounter has started at Kakapora area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Some national media reported that a militant has been neutralised by the security forces. But this was not confirmed.

Tags
Apr 2, 2021, 11:17 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button