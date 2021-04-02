Like to know about the new features in WhatsApp!

Almost all people are regular users of social media, especially WhatsApp and Facebook. Let’s have a look to see what WhatsApp have new in it…

Facebook-owned popular instantaneous messaging platform WhatsApp is said to have to work on a new feature that will allow users to change colours inside the app.

In a tweet by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, with the help of this feature, the app’s users will be able to change colours in the chatbox and opt for a darker shade of Green for text on the screen. There’s no official word yet on when the feature is expected to roll out to all users.

WhatsApp has been experimenting with a lot of other new and interesting features. And was recently reported that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to change the playback speed of voice messages at their preference. The feature is currently in beta is being developed for iOS users currently. With this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to speed up their voice notes. The feature will be released with WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11. It will have a total of three-speed levels – 1x, 1.5x and 2x where users will be able to play the audio messages at any one of these speeds.

WhatsApp is also said to be working on the WhatsApp Web Beta programme for iOS users which was spotted for Android users in January and it is now under development on iOS beta version as well. This will be made available in the future to allow users to openly test multi-device support, i.e., the ability to use WhatsApp Web without having to keep their phones connected to the Internet. WABetaInfo tells that this is a part of the multi-device functionalities that will be later made possible for other mobile devices. If you choose to join the beta programme, you can link up to four desktop devices at once. This includes Facebook’s Portal service as well.

The report also adds that some features might not be instantly supported, like the deletion of messages, and that missing features will be eventually added during the beta program. Some of the features like calling may be supported only if the receiver is also using the most recent version of WhatsApp. The beta programme will be congenial with WhatsApp Business app as well. But there is no clarity on when these two features will be available in a public beta. Even if you’re on the latest iOS beta version, you may not see these features as these are still under development.