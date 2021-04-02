Master blaster sachin tendulkar admitted in hospital,tested positive for Covid 19

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 after showing mild symptoms.

Tendulkar’s consistent performances earned him a fan following across the globe, including amongst Australian crowds, where Tendulkar has consistently scored centuries,Remember. One of the most popular sayings by his fans is “Cricket is my religion and Sachin is my God”

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from international cricket in 2013, was recently seen in action during the Road Safety World Series where he led the India Legends to the title, beating Sri Lanka Legends in the summit clash.India Legends completely dominated the tournament winning all but one match end route their title triumph.The tournament, aimed at creating awareness about road safety featured former cricketers from top cricketing nations like England, South Africa, the West Indies and Bangladesh.Sachin scored 30 off 23 balls in the final against the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side to give his side a solid start as they posted 181/4 in their 20 overs.Sri Lanka Legends fought hard but fell short of the target by 14 runs as India Legends lifted the trophy after a dominating campaign.

On revealing that he has been reported corona positive ,fans and relatives gave prays and wishes in form of messages in tweeter and facebook,in return he wrote”Thank you for your wishes and prayers. As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.

This comes at a time when India, and especially Tendulkar’s hometown Mumbai, is witnessing a second wave of novel coronavirus infections.

Tendulkar has tested positive for the infectious disease after showing mild symptoms. At that time he was in home quarantine. The 47-year-old had confirmed that all his family members had tested negative.