PM Modi shares a video of Thiruvalluvar statue. Click here to see…

Prime Minister Modi today shared a video on Twitter showcasing an aerial view of Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar Statue located in Tamil Nadu, as a part of his election campaign in Kanyakumari.

“On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted along with a video.

The video displays a bird’s-eye view of both constructions.

On the way to the rally in Kanyakumari, caught a glimpse of the majestic Vivekananda Rock Memorial and the grand Thiruvalluvar Statue. pic.twitter.com/Mveo5k1pTa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2021

Vivekananda Rock Memorial was constructed in the memory of philosopher Swami Vivekananda, and the 133 feet tall Thiruvalluvar Statue is a tall stone sculpture of the famous Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar.

Election in Tamil Nadu is listed to take place on April 6, and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.