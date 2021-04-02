Schools are closed in Uttar Pradesh as the pandemic increases

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to keep the schools closed till April 11 for students up to Class 8, as there is a new wave of increase in coronavirus cases in the state, according to an official.

As of now, the government had shut schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31. Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Thursday, increasing the state’s virus tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a health department bulletin.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the new directions during a review meeting at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence here. He has ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 11, an official spokesperson said, adding that officials have been ordered to guarantee all COVID-19 protocols are followed for other classes. During this period, teachers will continue to go to schools for managing official work as the educational activities will not be there, the Chief Minister said. Mr Adityanath asked officials to reactivate COVID-19 hospitals and give a report to him by evening in this regard. He directed for special vigilance in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad and Agra. Of the fresh cases on Thursday, the highest of 935 cases were reported from Lucknow followed by 242 from Allahabad, 198 from Varanasi and 103 from Kanpur Nagar, the bulletin had said. Adityanath also asked officials to improve coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.