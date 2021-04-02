Top Bollywood actress tests positive for coronavirus

Another top Bollywood celebrity has been tested positive for coronavirus infection. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been tested Covid-19 positive. The actress confirmed this in a post shared on her Instagram handle.

“Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care”, Alia wrote.

Earlier, Alia’s boy friend, Ranbeer Kapoor was also tested positive for coronavirus infection. He has now tested negative for the virus and has fully recovered.