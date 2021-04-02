UAE launches  six-month multiple entry visa service

UAE has launched a six-month multiple entry visa service. The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has launched the service. The new service will allow applicants of the golden residency to get a visa that’s valid for six months with multiple entries allowed. The coast of the new six-month visa is Dh1,150. The fees will be once. renewable.

The new visa is only for the purpose of completing golden visa procedures. People who want to complete all the procedures required for the golden residency will be benefitted by this visa.

The categories eligible for the 6-month visa are:

>> Investors in public investments or real estate

>> Entrepreneurs

>> Doctors and scientists

>> Inventors

>> PhD holders

>> Athletes

>> Creative specialists in culture and art

>> Specialists in priority scientific fields

>> Specialists in engineering and science

>> Outstanding students (high school or university)