“Crude bombs” recovered ahead of assembly polls, Creates anxiety!!!

West Bengal; An enormous reserve of 41 crude bombs was seized from inside a backwoods in Baruipur of South 24 Parganas during a bust on Friday, a day when Union minister Amit Shah and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee were both canvassing in the region. On Friday, a seizure was taken out by the Bhangore Police in the Baruipur stretch and 41 crude bombs were retrieved from the forest.

A lawsuit has been filed at the Bhangore police station. No person has been detained over the incident till now. An inquiry has been started. The day when the crude bombs were seized in the area, both BJP leader Amit Shah and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee held roadshows in Baruipur.

On Friday, Amit Shah endured two roadshows in Bengal, one at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas and another at Arambagh in Hoogly district. Further probe of the case is going on.