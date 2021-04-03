“West Bengal CM’s actions go against democracy” ; BJP slams Mamata Banerjee

Superior leads of the BJP on Friday complained to the Election Commission (EC) on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for poll violations. They also accused Udayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK leader M.K. Stalin, for “indecent remarks” against late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

The committee of party leaders involved Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP’s general secretary Bhupender Yadav and the party’s national spokesperson Anil Baluni.“For the first time in the country’s history, a Chief Minister sat on dharna in a polling booth when polling was on. Before Mamata Banerjee sat on dharna, 74% of the votes were polled in Nandigram and the polling was by and large peaceful,” Mr. Javadekar said after meeting EC administrators.

“We have given all proofs including photographs of her misconduct. A Chief Minister, who herself is in a constitutional post and sat on dharna while the polling was on, is against democracy and the Election Commission’s norms for polling. And therefore we have demanded urgent action against her from the poll panel,” he continued. The BJP has also obliged to move against Udhayanidhi Stalin. They blamed him for blistering up controversy by stating that Mr. Jaitley and Ms. Swaraj passed away because of political oppression.