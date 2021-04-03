Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday. The security forces had carried out a search operation in the Choor Ki Gali in Herpora in Shopian after getting a specific input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire at the security personnel.

Meanwhile, another encounter is underway at a forest in the Peer Ki Gali area of the Shopian district. On Friday, three terrorists involved in the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan’s residence, in which one policeman died, were gunned down by the security forces in Pulwama.