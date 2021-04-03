“Good Bye”; Rashmika Mandanna is all set for her Bollywood flick with Amitabh Bachchan

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandana is all set for her Bollywood film ‘Goodbye’ with Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan made the announcement on his Instagram page. Bachchan also shared a picture of the film’s pooja ceremonies. “Excited to begin this new journey! #Goodbye,” Bachchan wrote on Instagram. The film is being produced by Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor.

In an interview, Ekta said that the film will be emotional and entertaining and that she is happy to work with Amitabh Bachchan. Sharing the pictures from Goodbye’s first day of the shoot, Ekta Kapoor wrote a heartfelt message for Amitabh Bachchan expressing her excitement about working with him. She wrote, “This is how it’s (hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor Iv been waiting to work with … who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan! Wat an honour sir/uncle! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye (sic).”