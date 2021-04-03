‘Master’ Bollywood remake; Salman Khan to replace Vijay. Know more

‘Master’ is a movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj starring Vijay in the lead role. It is reported that the film is currently being remaking in Hindi. Salman Khan has been approached for the lead role in the film. The film is being produced by Kabir Khan and Murad Khetani along with Endemol Shine. A source close to the development has revealed, “Murad and the team of Endemol have had a couple of meetings with Salman Khan over the last 30 days, to discuss Master with him. Salman has liked the concept of the film, and has shown keen interest, however, is waiting for the team of Master to come to him with a bound script in Hindi, as a lot of elements from the Tamil original have to be tweaked to suit the sensibilities of Bollywood audience.”

The source said to the publication, “The discussions are in the very nascent stage, and Salman will make his decision on doing or not doing the film only after hearing the screenplay narration. The team of Master is currently working on rewriting the script – tweaking the second half of the original, and editing the rather longer portions to keep the runtime in check-in Hindi. The next narration with Salman is expected to take place in a couple of months.”