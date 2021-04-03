“Pawsome interruption”; Pet dog snatched away a reporter’s mic during a live broadcast. [Watch]

MOSCOW: Interruption to work during reporting is not uncommon for journalists, and in the midst of natural disasters and protests, channel reporters have had little trouble filming and reporting the news. But this is not what happened to a channel reporter in Russia. The hero of the internet today is the dog, who snatched away a reporter’s mic during a live broadcast. The incident went viral as the channel itself released footage of the incident.

The cameraman also filmed the reporter running after the dog to get the mic. The audience watched it from the beginning to the end of the event as the broadcast was not stopped. Luckily, the journalist caught up with the dog and retrieved her microphone after a while. The reporter updated viewers that the dog did take a bite or two of the microphone, but the pooch was “uninjured”.